Thank you for covering the story about the parking issue on Setting Sun Drive by the Cooked Goose Restaurant. I started the petition and 35 of the 54 residences in the neighborhood affected agreed that the parking caused dangerous conditions. Most residents that didn’t sign were not home, as there are many residents of the neighborhood that do not live here year-round. In any case, a large majority did sign it.
We submitted it to the town manager and he told us that he would submit an ordinance to the Town Council to have no parking on both sides of Setting Sun for about a block and a half from the Cooked Goose. He later talked to the owner of the business and the property owner, an influential business/property developer. After meeting with them he called to let me know that he would instead offer a two-hour maximum parking on one side of the street. That ordinance would not satisfy the residents’ concerns about their safety.
The Town Council voted unanimously to approve the two-hour ordinance, and then changed it to a three-hour maximum parking. The president of the Town Council, Mr. Morrone, even stated at the close of the meeting that he would NEVER vote for no parking on that end of Setting Sun Drive.
Why the Town Council would take the side of a small business and property owner over the interests of a neighborhood concerned about safety in an area zoned residential leaves us at a loss.
Donald Lockard
Westerly
