If you have been following the RIDOH website you might believe that you have an accurate picture of what is happening in Rhode Island relative to COVID-19. Although the data is useful, I find certain key elements missing, hence this letter.
At first glance, one might assume that the information as presented is valid, but as a former member of the Naval War College, Strategic Research Department, shouldn’t the RIDOH present a workable database to the public? Fear is a powerful weapon. Unfortunately, the presentation of incomplete data only increases the fear related to COVID-19 among many state residents.
It’s one thing to present ever-increasing numbers, but shouldn’t we be provided additional facts so we can draw our own conclusions? Information which is readily available to the governor and the RIDOH?
One example, fatalities. Of the fatalities listed to date, what is the age breakdown? Perhaps in 5-year increments? If most of these fatalities are among the elderly, why isn’t that on the RIDOH dashboard? More so, given that ages are generally provided during the daily pressers? Wouldn’t that information help assuage the fears among young, healthy individuals?
Why not similar information relative to fatalities in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities? What percentage of the fatalities occurred in these facilities vs. the general population?
It is often said, “We get the government we deserve!” but don’t Rhode Islanders deserve accurate, practical information presented in a logical format too?
Alan. G. Palazzo
West Warwick
The writer is a retired U.S. Navy commander.
