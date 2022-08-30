In my last letter to the editor, I talked about the absurdity of placing a structure the size of the Washington Trust building onto a golf course in the middle of a residential neighborhood. Today, I am going to be addressing some more absurdity.
In order to make it possible to build a whole bunch of buildings, along with the big hotel I talked about already, our Planning Department has recommended that the Town Council change current building setbacks that would allow an unlimited number of sub-structures, being referred to as “Limited Suite Hotel” structures, to be placed just 25 feet from the golf course’s side property lines. This is being done at the request of Winn Properties, LLC, current owners of the Winnapaug Country Club. Yes, residents of Wicklow Road, Tom Harvey Road, West Fairway Drive, East Fairway Drive, Shore Road, etc, you too could have a hotel suite 25 feet from your backyard. Not the 250 feet that we all assumed was being suggested and approved by the Planning Board, perhaps, and we can hope, as a misunderstanding. Shame on us, we all missed it! Just for the record, 250 feet is still too darned close.
The proposed zoning ordinance changes should be sent back to Never-Never Land from whence they came without any considerations or modifications. And in the future, how about we let an independent panel of citizens and professionals handle any proposed ordinance modifications.
Walter Reynolds
Westerly
