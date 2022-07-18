Portions of the Bradford School property have deeded restrictions based on the grant used to purchase it, provided by federal funds near 40 years ago. The town of Westerly has conveniently lost any records related to this restriction for the property to be only used for open space and recreation with specific allowances made for the fields/courts and the playground. We have an opportunity to stop a wrong here. We can ask that the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management seek to protect the land and stop the sale that will privatize the land and only serve to create more of a burden on an already underserved community.
I, like many of you, have directly benefited from the money given to the town to establish the fields and playground at the school. We played there during and after school. We spent summers there in the rec camps. We rode our bikes or cut through a friend’s yard to play baseball in the field, play on the playground, or basketball on the court. We went to the Bradford School Spring Fair where we ate too much food and rode those fair rides. We had good childhoods there and those chances for a meaningful childhood spent at the school fields and playground are gone.
The town has ignored Bradford for too long.
They say that Bradford likes it this way. Being removed. Ignored. It took 40 years to get new sidewalks so that we could walk to a school that doesn’t exist anymore. It took millions of dollars to purchase land for a preserve that many in Bradford were already exploring. BDA has supposedly found an owner who wants to convert the property to housing too. Can you imagine the boom that new housing would bring to a community that doesn’t have a fire department, a school or a community center?
It is foolish to sell the Bradford School property. It isn’t even penny wise and pound foolish. It’s straight up stupid. For generations we have seen again and again what happens when this town sells property, it just buys more at higher cost with less benefits.
The town sold the High Street School property, then within a decade bought new property to build a school on nearby that was surrounded by wetlands, making the school unattractive to expand.
Please consider writing something to RIDEM, even if it’s a brief statement. I have given the future of Bradford and this town some time. I hope you will too.
Send correspondence to megan.diprete@dem.ri.gov at the Division of Planning & Development.
Mark Doescher Jr.
Westerly
