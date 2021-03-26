Last weekend, thanks to our local Chamber of Commerce, my children had a wonderful visit from the Easter Bunny! The Bunny arrived at our house with the car horn beeping and with Diane Serra as the chauffeur. The surprise, excitement and joy in my children’s eyes is something I will always remember. The Easter Bunny jumped around our yard throwing eggs filled with candy. My children clapped and cheered and when they clapped louder the Bunny threw more eggs. This was such a great experience!
We are so fortunate to live in Westerly. I can’t imagine all the work Lisa Konicki and the entire team at the chamber did to make this possible. Thank you to all the generous people in our community that donated candy, eggs and their time to make this a special day for so many children. The children of this community are the future of this town. My hope is they will carry these wonderful childhood memories and continue these Westerly traditions of being kind and generous to their fellow neighbors.
Michelle Perkins
Westerly
