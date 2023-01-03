Cheryl Latos decided to join Kristen Chambers by demonstrating a willingness to lie to advance her point of view. Latos mockingly writes that in a recent School Committee meeting “Michael Colasante reprised his white male grievance presentation from the July 13, 2021, School Committee meeting. Seems like 40 years ago, his Black suitemate in college didn’t want to eat or play with him.”
The opposite is true. Colasante recounted his junior year of college Black suitemate kindly divulging to him — as an incoming freshman — that in the preceding school year a young Black woman defied the social norm by socializing with whites and because her fellow Blacks made it so miserable for her, she did not return to the school. His would-be friend ended with, “You seem like a nice guy, but I cannot be friends with you because you are white.”
If you had just outrageously been called a supremacist, perhaps you might find that story worth telling. Colasante added historical facts pointing out a person’s skin color is no predictor of character. He then vehemently pronounced that this incident did nothing to alter his view of Blacks.
Unhampered by truth, Latos joins Chambers in wondering why this story was conveyed in Public Forum right after Colasante was attacked by a self-described left of center community member because Colasante dared to sign a pledge supporting transparency, parental rights and opposition to the teaching of divisive race-based or gender-based theory and explicit sexual content to K-12 students.
Another lie she shamelessly advances is that new School Committee members are opposed to teaching the history of slavery and racism. This is a perfect example of the propaganda technique: tell a lie often enough and the people will believe it.
A new brand of racism is targeting children in grades K-12, posing real peril for race relations in our country, and many Blacks are sounding the alarm. They range from new immigrants instinctively recognizing its danger to former student organizer Amala Ekpunobi, who chronicles the harm she experienced firsthand, to distinguished economist, prolific author and academic Thomas Sowell. Other eminent blacks include Robert Woodson, former civil rights activist, community development leader, author and founder of the Woodson Center and the 1776 Unites campaign; Larry Elder, former attorney, best-selling author and nationally syndicated radio host and columnist; and John McWhorter, Columbia University professor, podcast host, and author of many books including “Woke Racism,” and many others.
This newer form of racism advances under the guise of being the exact opposite of what it truly is. Many good and well-meaning people are deceived. This is what concerns many in our community.
Wise citizens must sift through the ad hominem attacks, the noise, lies, and propaganda techniques, do their own research and think carefully about issues that will have a profound effect on what type of future lies ahead for our country and the opportunities that will be afforded our unsuspecting and vulnerable youth; we owe them nothing less.
Kathryn Colasante
Richmond
The writer is a member of the Chariho School Committee and the wife of Michael Colasante.
