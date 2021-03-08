As a follow up to my letter of Feb. 20 about the efficiency of the Cranston vaccination center, today my wife and I went to the same location for her to get her first jab.
What a difference.
There was NO line outside the building, but even if there had been, there was a covered walkway so that anyone in a line would be sheltered from the wind, rain or snow.
We walked straight into the building. The line for the first check-in desks was very short, say 8 to 10 people, and within 2 minutes we were checked in at the first check-in desk, then another minute or so for the second check-in desk, then about another minute or so and she got her jab.
We still had to wait 15 minutes in case of side effects … and to wrestle with the appointment system for the second jab. That took the full 15 minutes — it is NOT a well-designed or well-written system, but the National Guard folks there are very patient and helpful.
So all in all, it was a much better/more streamlined experience than our first one. However as we left the building, there was about a 15-minute line outside the building, but at least they were under cover and sheltered from the cold wind. So I guess that we were lucky hitting a quieter time of day.
John Topping
Charlestown
