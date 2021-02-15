This pandemic has taught us a lot. As the months have ticked by, the feelings of isolation have increased and the sense of belonging to a community outside our homes has waned. We have had to look deep within ourselves for meaning and purpose. But I believe the end is in sight and the future is finally looking brighter — just open your eyes and use your imagination!
That said, I was excited to discover that Charlestown may once again promote the annual trash clean-up day! It was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This was an idea that originated in the 2018 campaign for the Charlestown Residents United candidates. In 2019, it was a community event and CRU supporters collected over 40 bags of trash! It was a community event that encompassed the entire town and it was a lot of fun.
The event is hopefully coming again in April 2021! It has not yet been approved by the Town Council, but it is on the agenda for Feb. 17 — let’s hope! It is outside and COVID-safe! We can take this opportunity and participate in a community activity again. We can restore the sense of belonging. Who would have thought trash could bring us together? If approved, the information and details will be posted soon on the town website. I’ll be out there and I hope to see you too!
Jodi Frank
Charlestown
