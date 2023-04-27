With all the gun violence in the news, and with many Americans claiming that their right to own as many firearms and as many types of firearms as they want based on the Second Amendment, I decided to look at that amendment again.
It says: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
The first thing we see is that the amendment refers to a “well regulated Militia.” I wonder how many of today’s gun owners are part of a “well regulated Militia.”
Then we see that the framers were concerned with the “security of a free State.” This is understandable in an era without a standing army or navy or a formal law enforcement body. It established a group of citizens who would be available to defend the country/state against foreign or domestic attacks. Now we have a standing military and policing forces to support this need, so a militia is no longer required.
Finally, we see that the amendment addresses the bearing of arms. In the 18th century, this meant muskets, flint locks, and front loaders. Few of us would have any problem with citizens owning any number of muskets, flint locks, and front loaders that they want. Clearly the framers had no idea, at all, of what today’s firearms would be like.
Thus it is apparent that the amendment, and the Constitution, does not apply to today’s firearms situation in this country. The amendment does not preclude those who wish to own, carry, or use certain types of firearms from doing so. The mechanism in our society to do this is through state and federal legislation to define the applicable parameters for doing so. The Second Amendment does not apply to the United States today.
Kenneth M. Robbins
Charlestown
