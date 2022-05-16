The recent letter to the editor, “A Vision for a water-resilient Westerly” (May 13), highlighted important considerations as Westerly becomes a wetter place due to increased rainfall and sea-level rise. I was so pleased with Andie Vellenga’s letter that I would like to meet her and invite her to join us on our riverbank.
For those who are interested in exploring how sea-level rise will affect our coastline and riverbanks one can explore the website STORMTOOLS — RI CRMC. Navigating the site is a bit tricky, but one can zoom in to exact locations, choose the number of feet of sea-level rise, and see projected levels for those locations, even viewing downtown Westerly and individual houses.
Andie Vellenga’s letter identifies several locations that will succumb to rising seas, including “Margin Street Park.” Since we live on Margin Street and I couldn’t think of a park on our street, I was perplexed, and asked my husband where it could be. He responded, “It’s our property, we pay property taxes on it, and it’s our front yard.” We enjoyed a good chuckle!
Sarah Perry
Westerly
