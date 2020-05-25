Some traditions just cannot be canceled or go unrecognized, especially Memorial Day.
Despite social distancing and COVID-19, Boy Scout Troop 71, North Stonington, made a point of getting American flags displayed at Union Cemetery on Route 49 in North Stonington. It took some planning, a schedule was made and the Scouts picked a time slot to complete the flag exchange. Only one Scout family at a time was permitted to avoid a gathering. It took a week to complete them, but all the veterans had their new flag on their day.
Troop 71 has been having virtual meetings weekly and discussing how they can still contribute to their community while maintaining safety and social distancing. We are proud of these boys and their commitment to see things through.
Kiya Lamphere
North Stonington
The writer is a committee member for Boy Scout Troop 71 in North Stonington.
