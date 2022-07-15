It really is refreshing to see that we finally have a Supreme Court that interprets the U. S. Constitution and Bill of Rights by what they actually say and not by what an activist jurist wishes they would say. “The right of the people to keep and bear arms” is about as clear as you can possibly get. As Abraham Lincoln said, the founding fathers of this great nation were men of iron. They were wealthy men who risked their lives and fortunes for the idea that a free people could govern themselves. They changed the course of human history. They created the Second Amendment to protect all our other rights and firmly embedded the right of self defense in the Constitution.
We have nothing to fear from fully vetted concealed-carry permit-holders. They are some of the most law-abiding citizens in our society and it is very rare for them to commit a violent crime. What we have to fear are criminals who obey no laws, and with the case of school shootings, we have to fear deranged kids. The average age of a school shooter is 16 years old. It is really nice to see that now juvenile records are now going to be part of the background check system, as a kid could be a complete terror in their youth, but when they turn 18 years old they are considered to have a clean record. This clearly was a major failing in the background check system.
As far as abortion goes, there is nothing in the U. S. Constitution and Bill of Rights that guarantees the right to kill unborn children. This highly controversial issue should have always been decided by the citizens of each state. The Supreme Court got this right as well.
Philip Overton
Westerly
The writer is a member of the Westerly Town Council
