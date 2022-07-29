We congratulate the Scola family and associates on the presentation of their plans for the Winnapaug Country Club. They have gathered a most professional team to save, beautify and perpetuate this legendary open-space property. The Westerly residents need and deserve the assurance that their centennial golf course will be preserved.
Never such an opportunity will present again. As previously experienced, public courses cannot be sustained by private ventures without various sources of income. This Scola plan judiciously addresses all challenges involved.
Many friends and neighbors share our desire that this admirable project be officially approved, thus allowing it to progress in everyone’s interest.
Thank you and best success to you all!
Bill & Lorraine Donovan
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.