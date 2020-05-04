In response to Mr. Sciarillo’s rebuttal to my comments, I find him very vague and void when practicing his own edicts. I would like you to show me where Mr. Robbins laid out a factual timeline. He used generalities and opinions. If he took the time to research his allegations, he could have gone to any website, many of which would have spelled out every significant date and corresponding event that occurred regarding the coronavirus. Don’t forget to evaluate Pelosi, who had us partying in Chinatown on Feb. 24th, lest you worry about impeachment and a full freezer of Haagen-Dasz. Remember, the virus wasn’t a concern to them until mid-March, partying, dining out, going to a play. They stated in public news conferences not to worry. Go about your business as usual. LOL.
Let’s examine what I stated in reference to President Trump with two examples.
There are three parts to the definition of empathy: cognitive, emotional, and compassionate. Let’s examine them, using the last two first. Emotion is what propelled President Trump’s interest in this girl Meagan’s condition. Compassion resulted in him providing a financial stipend. Lastly, cognitive reasoning allowed him to determine there was a situation in which he could help. Mr. Sciarillo claims that was “silly.”
If having to move herself across the floor, on her posterior, by using her one good leg to reach her destination isn’t enough to “stir” your empthay, or lack thereof, Mr. Sciarillo, I don’t know what it takes. How “silly” of me to use that as an example. Maybe I should have used “cancer” as a predicate to make my point. That just might have carried more of a distinction between the two, relative to the severity of the diseases, and what I am allowed to use as a “silly” example. Your characterization of empathy is troubling, if not downright “heartless”.
The second statement was not in reference to empathy. It was about “ability,” which I am surprised you couldn’t differentiate between. I believe this goes to your point of “process and analysis,” where you ultimately failed. Completing a skating rink has nothing to do with empathy. Inanimate objects — rocks, water, bridges, “skating rinks” — can’t be correlated in this definition. Those above-mentioned do not fit the definition to accept “empathy,” as they are not living entities. Animals, fish, and birds can be used as examples, when they are being devastated by any heinous means. We, as humans, can empathize for those creatures. I can’t remember the last time I empathized for my first baseball glove.
Now I will address your voting contention that President Trump’s win in the electoral college was one of the worst in history. The tally was 304 to 237, which you claim was one of the worst, yet the Barack Hussein Obama tally was 332 to 206 against Romney. A 28-point swing between two winners, and a 31-point swing between the two losers, of those past elections. So, should I conclude, that Obama had the second-worst in history, using your analogy? Fair enough?
I believe the worst electoral college margin of victory in history, was President Bush and his opponent Albert “Climate change/global warming” Gore, 271 to 266. President Bush won only by 5 votes. Not an impressive win. Will climate change terminology have another obscure meaning, given the facts, that “The Green New Deal” could alter the definition, yet again? I want to reference Al correctly in the future.
I made an observation of a couple of Sun contributors constantly referring to President Trump as “Trump” when writing about him. They won’t come to the realization that President Trump IS their president and can’t or won’t give him that respect, or the Office of the Presidency. I have come to the conclusion many of those people must have developed a defense mechanism that alerts them when they have to invoke “President” Trump’s name. It must be painfully agonizing when they compose an article excoriating him. Although, on second thought, they may experience an induced high.
Yes! I do watch MSNBC segments, and my conservative friends give me hell. They ask me why I am wasting my time. I respond with the philosophy that it is paramount that you know what your enemy is doing, and what they are “not” reporting. Some examples are the Joe Biden rape allegations, the Department of Justice and FBI emails, and notes of a meeting where they were discussing ways to induce Gen. Flynn to lie, and numerous other omissions of detrimental news to the Democrats and their party. The silence from the liberal left is deafening. This is what a good tactician employs in an effort to follow the opposition.
Lastly, I am wondering how they accomplished this conditioned response or trigger mechanism when talking about President Trump? Perhaps they employ the Ivan Petrovich Pavlov method, the Russian physiologist, who developed the salivation experiment on dogs? Or was it “jackasses”? In any case, they have succeeded in their goal. Conditioned response. LOL.
Walter Sheldon Jr.
Pawcatuck
