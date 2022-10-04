My name is Mary Scialabba, Democratic candidate for Westerly Town Council. I have met many of my Westerly neighbors during this campaign and I look forward to meeting so many more. It is important to know about each candidate running for elective office and especially why they are running.
Five years ago, I was a pedestrian struck down by a car. It was not my fault, yet I paid the price for the accident mentally, physically and economically. The driver had no insurance coverage resulting in the full economic burden falling solely on me. My life was turned upside down. My life savings was depleted and I had to learn to walk all over again.
It was a life-changing event that taught me a valuable lesson. The health care and support services systems are broken. So many are lost in the confusing maze of hopelessness and despair. I am a candidate because I want to be a voice for people who are struggling and an advocate for the people who are challenged to survive every day. I found that the system is broken so we must make it work for all in need. My campaign will focus on mental health, housing and homelessness.
My decision as your Town Councilor will be based upon the principles of fairness, integrity and respect for all. I will listen, I will learn, and above all I will be accessible to help solve problems and point people in the right direction. I will be transparent so people will know what is happening. I will make my decisions based on educating myself. Every issue before the current Town Council will not be resolved. I will help to successfully conclude those issues with the support of my fellow councilors. We must build on the work already started with a single goal of concluding pending matters honorably and fairly.
I am currently on the Economic Development Committee in town. I am involved with the Greater North End Community and live in the North End. I am also a member of the state of Rhode Island Parity Initiative, a project of the Mental Health Association of Rhode Island. I was on the Westerly schools subcommittee for Health and Wellness as well as the Joint Committee on Plastics Utilization and Commerce.
I will be hosting a meet-and-greet on Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Democratic campaign headquarters at 105 Franklin Street. ALL are welcome. I would also appreciate your vote come Nov. 8.
Mary Scialabba
Westerly
The writer is a candidate for Westerly Town Council.
