Due to the economy and a decline in tax revenue, some school districts are looking to cut spending by as much as 20% — a time when buildings need maintenance, utilities need to be paid and operations costs are fixed. Nationally, public schools’ infrastructure, for example, received a D+ from the American Society of Civil Engineers.
Regrettably, the majority of these cuts will be targeted toward teachers, who make up 85% of public schools’ budgets, consequently contributing to larger class sizes, lower student achievement and greater difficulty in social distancing.
Funding will inevitably affect low-income districts disproportionately, as they take into account achievement levels, district size and location, and are “heavily” reliant on their districts and states’ revenue. They must also compete with other government services that have been stretched thin such as Medicaid, along with public hospitals and housing.
While I am a fierce proponent of education, such as a pathway to the middle class, I believe safety is the priority and in-person learning should be executed in a deliberate, pragmatic and thoughtful way.
The myriad of challenges will require a multi-faceted approach and robust response.
The federal government specifically needs to simplify electronic health records, leverage existing initiatives such as ECHO, increase Title I funding and invest in the Individuals with Disability Act.
As citizens, we must end the epidemic of fear, thwart COVID’s cataclysmic impact and categorically fight to provide the social, educational and financial capital needed for all students to thrive.
Slater Lawrence
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.