These people at the Westerly School Committee meetings can push back all they want. For the last 13 months, we have exposed Westerly Public Schools. Leadership loves to say, “We don’t teach critical race theory in our schools.” Hogwash. The teacher bias training and curriculum are both centered squarely on race, white privilege, black oppression, and equity of outcomes. The Westerly High School principal pointed out that, based on the recent New England Association of Schools and Colleges visit, WHS would be finding ways to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion, introducing restorative justice coaches, an equity statement, continuing its Anti-Racism Committee, etc. The educational philosophy of WPS now has race as its core. Leadership is more concerned with artificially engineered equitable outcomes than true equality of opportunity.
At the same time, Rhode Island Association of School Committees head Tim Duffy has failed to denounce the National School Boards Association letter to President Biden, which labeled parents as domestic terrorists, instead doubling down and imploring Rhode Island School Committee chairs to provide him a list of bad apple parents he can share with the FBI! Our own chair, Ms. Bowdy, is on the RIASC board, and must resign, as I called for on Wednesday. This district must quit RIASC, and stop using our tax dollars to fund its membership. U.S. Attorney General Garland’s own son-in-law owns a company, Panorama, which directly profits off school districts.
A person who called in to the meeting said my reasoning was political? What a joke. The left makes its living accusing others of doing EXACTLY what they, themselves do. Who do these people think they are kidding? A personal vendetta? Only against those who seek to harm our kids. These people don’t intimidate me, and they won’t deter me. And, they are not fooling anyone. This was the second occasion where a teacher has told us to “Be quiet, and let us do our jobs”. This is how parents are viewed here in Westerly by district “leadership,” the union head, the School Committee chair, and a small number of teachers. Sad and sickening. There will be more, much more coming, as we march on for our kids, our GOOD teachers, and our country.
Robert Chiaradio
Westerly
