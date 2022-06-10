Public schools are not sacrosanct.
There are no sacred cows in public financing, especially when the relevant parties are financed with tax funds. They must not be immune from criticism, adjustment or removal.
The public school system produces little wealth. But it takes a great deal of wealth from the hardworking people of Westerly. It’s essentially a machine of consumption. And it justifies its excesses by proclaiming to be the champion of the children.
The excuse for excessive spending is that the children will be harmed without it. This is emotional blackmail.
“If you cut taxes and spending the children will suffer the consequences,” they say. But the excessive public school budget and the unsatisfactory test scores of the students communicate a different story.
The amount of money spent to educate the number of children in the system is not justifiable. The entire enterprise of public education must be scrutinized and streamlined. And the amount of money spent must be brought in line with the number of students being served.
Purge all superfluous parts of the school curriculum, along with all unnecessary agencies, departments, positions, programs, contractors, properties, etc., from the public arena. And get back to the basics of education and prepare the students for their futures.
Perhaps the solution is the user pays for public education (including public school employees and administrators). It suggests that the most efficient allocation of resources occurs when consumers pay the full cost of the goods or services that they consume. And those who do not use a service should not be obligated to pay for it.
Administrators understand that to avoid backlash from politically unacceptable tax increases, tax rates must be reduced when property values are increased.
For someone to attempt to assuage the concerns of residents by saying, “While the value of many houses in Westerly went up, property owners should only experience a moderate tax increase because the tax rate is projected to decrease,” is disingenuous. Firstly, it is lacking in empathy, as if a moderate tax increase is acceptable. And secondly, now that property values are higher, all that has to be done, once the discontent of the property owners subsides, is raise the tax rate again and continue with business as usual.
The assessment of property values is a ruse. It’s an excuse for raising tax revenues. It’s based less on the true value of the property and more on how much the town needs to fund its budgets.
The administrators know very well that to maintain stable or increasing revenue, the tax rate must rise when property values decline, and property values must go up if the tax rate goes down. And either tax rates, property values, or both must rise if the cost of government services increases.
All taxes must be reduced to a rational amount and frozen. Otherwise administrators will unceasingly increase taxes and expenditures, taking increasingly more wealth from the residents of Westerly, rather than reining in their excessive spending.
Demand tax and spending cuts.
Michael Randeau
Westerly
