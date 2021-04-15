I was amazed when I read in our local newspaper that our School Committee doesn’t feel like answering questions during the public comments part of the meeting. Makes you wonder why they have taken this position, since they were elected by the people of this town. Is this the consensus of all of the committee or just certain members? The voters of this town need answers about who came up with this idea, not a spin on the matter. They owe the taxpayers a right to ask questions and expect answers .
I wonder if this was just a one-person decision? Speak up, people, on this matter. Don’t just sit back and say “Oh well.”
Tom Nall
Westerly
