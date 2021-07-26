Just as I suspected. The July 14 School Committee meeting was a total plot between your School Committee chairman, your superintendent and your WTA union president to discredit and shame me in public, and to provide cover for a district whose interests are clearly not the students. If none of the School Committee members believes that the tenets and principles of critical race theory are being taught in our schools, and none of them want CRT to be taught to our kids, why didn’t they approve my resolution? Why work so hard to bury one man? How did the WTA know there was a meeting sign-in sheet, but no one who supported my resolution did? They want me to go away, and for this issue to disappear, neither of which will happen. This is proof that the School Committee chairman, Garceau and WTA leadership colluded to pack the meeting, destroy me, and continue to deceive Westerly’s students, parents and taxpayers. If anyone read the resolution, it would be difficult to understand why someone, anyone, would reject it … unless of course, they want to teach hate and untruths. This is about federal and state money in exchange for indoctrinating our kids. We will not allow it. Anyone suggesting, writing, sending or forwarding this garbage email, which will find its way to the public, must be held accountable. Instead of burying me, these people shoveled the first load of dirt on themselves. The dirty “Westerly Way.” Trust me, this is a long way from over, and people in high positions will be held accountable.
Robert J. Chiaradio Jr.
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.