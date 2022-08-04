Eleanor Roosevelt said, “Do something that scares you every day,” and running for School Committee might last me several months’ worth. The thing is, the call to step up is louder than the sense of overwhelming. And, the simple truth that it’s so much bigger than me, that it’s ALL of us together, makes it less lonely and, therefore, less intimidating.
Hi. I’m Angela. Goethals (pronounced GO-thuhlz). You’ll see my name on the ballot in November for Westerly School Committee, and I’m over-the-moon excited for us to get to know each other better over the coming weeks.
My husband is a proud Rhode Islander, born and raised in Warwick. I remember sitting in his Nana’s den, visiting from where we lived in New York at the time, listening to Auntie Susie tell us, ‘Oh, all the Rhode Island boys come home, eventually,’ and thinking to myself, ‘Yeah, no.’ Not because I had anything against the Ocean State. Simply because, at that time, I didn’t see our path leading us here.
But, family does that. It has a gravitational pull. And the decision of where to raise your own kids, when the time comes, is huge.
So, here we are, my family and I. We live (practically) next door to a theater. As actors ourselves, it seemed like kismet. And this big, beautiful park and library right across the street? Well, when we moved here, we had a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old and couldn’t have asked for a more inspiring place to bring them.
We’ve added a third to our brood since moving to Westerly; our eldest will head to Westerly Middle School this fall and our younger daughter will continue her SHARK adventures as a State Street first-grader.
Which brings me to what I consider the bedrock of my WHY in throwing my name in the hat for School Committee: it’s for my kids. Where are my tiger-mamas (and Dads)?
As parents, we are fiercely devoted to giving our children every opportunity. And that begins with their education. It’s not an abstract thing, as any parent knows, not political nor philosophical. It’s the greatest motivator in choosing where we raise our kids. And, we’ve chosen to be here, all of us.
As a product of public school my entire life, it’s in my bones. And I’ve seen the labor of love that’s invited and, frankly, demanded by a community’s public schools.
It is my humble promise, if given the honor of serving on the School Committee, that I will approach the work as a Westerly mom; for my babies and for yours.
Angela Goethals
Westerly
The writer is a candidate for the Westerly School Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.