As I compose this on Thursday, July 23, I still have not been responded to by Ms. Linda Lyall, Chariho School Committee chair, on putting on the agenda the two resolutions dealing with critical race theory. I have emailed her and addressed the Chariho School Committee with that request. One of those resolutions was from the Hopkinton Republican Town Committee. I am responsible for chairing this committee. While I am no better than anyone else, I would hope when a community leader asks something be on the School Committee agenda it would be done. I am disappointed if it is true, and I understand it is, Sen. Elaine J. Morgan was bypassed to be on the Chariho Anti-Racism Task Force. It appears the Chariho establishment is not interested in public input on this topic, other than what they are required to listen to. That is a very poor showing for public engagement and democracy. Ignoring an email from a public official and party leader is rude and disrespectful. Regardless of their opinion on this topic, Ms. Lyall should have that topic put on an agenda at a School Committee meeting or special meeting.
The Hopkinton Town Council has an email address to reach all of us. It is towncouncil@hopkintonri.org.There is no reason for the Chariho School Committee cannot do the same. I suggest they do it. No open meetings concerns unless a School Committee member responds.
People can reach me at scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.org, for town business only please; and personally chariho1971@gmail.com. By phone at 401-602-3976.
The leadership of the Chariho School Committee, Ms. Lyall, can be reached at 203-216-3653 and linda.lyall@chariho.k12.ri.us, and Catherine Giusti, who
vice-chairs the School Committee, at 401-491-9230 and catherine.giusti@chariho.k12.ri.us. Readers should note personal contact information can be had on elected officials at the Rhode Island Board of Elections website and search for campaign finance filings.
In closing, while I am on the Hopkinton Town Council, my views are my own, and not necessarily those of my Town Council colleagues. I also wish to note, I graduated from Chariho in 1971, and our 50th class reunion is on Sept. 18, 2021.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
