I am Timothy C. Killam, and I am asking for your vote on Nov. 8 for Westerly School Committee.
I have been an active and involved parent in Westerly Public Schools for many years, served on multiple committees and will continue to be actively involved for years to come.
I believe in being accessible, collaborative and transparent with all the constituents of Westerly. I believe in working together for all future Bulldog families.
Some of my top priorities are school safety, growing our arts, and CTE programming with a target of student retention and increasing student enrollment because Westerly Public Schools is the district to attend.
With my experience previously serving on the School Committee, I understand the complexity of our school budget, the need to make sure very penny is spent responsibly and the need for us to work hard to lower our per-pupil costs to bring our rate closer to the state average. I will devote myself to these items as an elected official because I believe this will benefit all residents of Westerly.
I came forward to seek a seat on the school committee to work for all of Westerly.
Voting has officially opened. Let’s do this for Westerly.
Timothy C. Killam
Westerly
The writer is a candidate for Westerly School Committee.
