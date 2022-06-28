The name of the game is tax and spend and we the people make the rules. And as long as the rules of the game remain as they are, slanted toward the tax-and-spend mentality, we will see continuously increasing taxes and spending.
It matters little who occupies the different positions of the administration because they all take their cues from the rules that preceed them.
Administrators are like non-player characters in the game, restrained or unfettered according to the given rules, regardless of their stated good intentions and high ideals. That’s why a measure of compassion may be appropriate for those who occupy administrative positions. Their sublimated consciousness has given way to the NPC program to follow the rules rather than change them. The programing is driving their thoughts and actions, not consciousness itself.
The historical paradigm for paying the town’s bills is to tax the residents. So the administrators do what’s always been done, they enforce the old paradigm enshrined in “The Code” of the town, and do what’s “allowed” rather than what is right. It is a programmed response rather than a conscientious decision.
So the only sure way to change the status quo, of constantly rising taxes and spending, is to change the rules and thereby restrain administrators from imposing ever-increasing taxes and spending and empower them to do what is right for the people of Westerly.
Suggested changes:
1. Apply a “user-pays” policy to the public schools (including school employees and administrators who use the school system and consume tax funds), with a proviso to opt in for those who wish to contribute.
This will put the burden on those who are constantly asking for more to spend on education. When the money is coming exclusively from their pockets, perhaps they will think twice about increasing spending and their own financial burden. Maybe they will stop all the nonsense and wasteful spending and get back to the basics of actually educating the students and preparing them properly for their futures.
2. All taxes shall be lowered to a rational amount, to be decided by the people of Westerly by vote in the general election, and frozen according to new rules of “The Code” that forbid any increases.
3. There shall be no restrictions applied to cutting any part of any budget. This includes all parts of the public school budget already funded by historical vote or edict.
4. No money shall be borrowed, nor any debt incurred by the town, unless paid for by non-tax funds and passed by 67% of votes in the general election.
5. All new expenditures will be funded by means other than tax increases and will in no way whatsoever impose a financial burden on Westerly residents.
Vote and act to change the rules of the game. And vote for those that will dedicate themselves to making the system work for Westerly residents, rather than have the good people of Westerly work for an exploitative system.
Michael Randeau
Westerly
