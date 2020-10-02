Say no to the zoning change for the major development of golf courses that the Westerly Town Council is considering that would allow accessory uses including golf villas, lodging, work-force housing and hotel suites. It will add a financial burden to the taxpayer with added cost to services, including schools, the police department, fire districts, roads and traffic congestion. Not to mention the effect on the town wells.
The town has always protected the heritage of Westerly, balancing its unique history with careful planning. What is the reason for such a major change and who does it benefit? This is not in the best interest of our town. To the members of the Town Council and Zoning Board of Review: Please reconsider this change — it will impact all of us.
Linda Guilfoil
Westerly
