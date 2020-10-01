We, a group of homeowners in the neighborhoods of the Winnapaug Country Club, want to inform the people of Westerly about an extensive development plan being planned for this special area of Westerly.
The owner of the Winnapaug Country Club is planning a very large land development on the golf course proper. In order to be able to accomplish his goals, the golf course owner has been working with a Westerly land lawyer along with town officials to guide the rewrite of the golf course zoning ordinances as part of the new 2020 Zoning Ordinance and Comprehensive Plan rewrite. These changes would afford the golf course owner the ability to move forward in his Phase I plans to build a 150-room hotel (between the 2nd and 17th fairways), a 150-room work force residence building (on Shore Road) and a 150-room affordable housing complex (between the 4th hole and the airport)! This extensive expansion would require town sewers to be installed in these areas of the golf course to accommodate the greater amount of people in the area. Of course, that would mean a large sewer assessment for all the homes in these neighborhoods. Please go online and review the new proposed sewer expansion plan map in the 2020-2040 Comprehensive Plan. Phase II would be more development on the south side of Route 1A (10th and 13th holes)!
The change in the makeup of our neighborhoods would be massive and would affect our “sense of place, physical character, open space and natural resources,” the specific priorities that town officials claim to be the set of values they wish to preserve with their new Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinances.
Allowing the passage of the Comprehensive Plan and the golf course zoning ordinance changes could give way to more and more such developments in areas of open space and other commercial recreation areas.
Please support our efforts to “Save Winnapaug Country Club” and stop the potential developmental sprawl in Westerly neighborhoods that the 2020-2040 Comprehensive Plan and the Zoning Ordinance changes could allow if passed. The most critical upcoming public hearings concerning the new Comprehensive Plan and the golf course ordinance changes are being held on Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. and Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at Westerly Town Hall. Following the public hearing portion of these meetings, town officials will vote on whether to approve the 2020-2040 Comprehensive Plan on Oct. 6 and the zoning ordinances on Oct. 19.
Please support our initiative by attending these meetings in-person or remotely. To find the link to the Zoom meetings, go to the westerlyri.gov webpage. For the Town Council meeting, click onto the Oct. 6 and Oct. 19 meeting agendas. Click on the Zoom meeting link.
Please attend these meetings, make your voices heard and be part of our movement to protect the character of our dear town! Save the Winnapaug Country Club neighborhoods!
Elaine and John Doherty
Westerly
This letter represents the opinions of several homeowners in the neighborhoods around Winnapaug Country Club.
