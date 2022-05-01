I find the Westerly Town Council’s recent vote to sell the former Bradford Elementary School building short-sighted and irresponsible. The current elementary school redesign options all appear to support a maximum occupancy approach without any consideration for the resiliency necessary to accommodate more students in the future, as there will be in time as our beautiful seaside town continues to grow. Why not continue with what we know works and get back to neighborhood schools that support both the academic and social needs of our diverse communities? Why not “bake in” a little extra space in our elementary schools for future expansion, perhaps even if we must temporarily mothball a few rooms or wings, to avoid being forced to fund yet another new elementary school build in five or 10 years?
I don’t know about you, but I’m sick and tired of seeing our town abandon perfectly restorable school buildings, only to build another new one down the road. I know of at least half a dozen former school buildings in Westerly that were sold as not being economically feasible to renovate that were subsequently renovated by private developers very successfully. Why can’t our school department do the same?
I would urge everyone to contact your Town Council by phone, letter or email and demand they retain the Bradford School building and stop this cycle of abandoning perfectly good buildings for new and shiny ones designed to support the latest academic philosophy du jour, rinse, repeat ….
Dan King
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.