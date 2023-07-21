Ukraine President Zelensky received news at the NATO Summit at Vilnius recently, that Ukraine will not be admitted to NATO until they “prevail” in their conflict with Russia. Reports are coming out about Ukraine having a casualty rate of seven times that of Russia, with more than 300,000 Ukrainian military dead since the start of the invasion. It was announced recently that the U.S. would be continuing to “support” Ukraine by sending cluster munitions, a diabolical weapon banned in more than 100 countries. When asked about this, President Biden said we were sending cluster bombs because “they are out of ammunition.” In addition, the administration is now deploying 3,000 reserve troops to Eastern Europe.
It bears reminding that the U.S. has sent more than $100 billion in aid to Ukraine, including an extraordinary amount of military aid. There is no evidence that these obscene allocations are helping Ukraine to “prevail.” Democrats and Republicans in Congress have together supported foreign policy decisions related to this war, decisions that have profoundly depleted U.S. weapons stocks and wasted taxpayer dollars.
Sen. Jack Reed is partly responsible for a Defense Appropriations Bill for this year that gave weapons manufacturers free rein to set their own prices for future weapons production. Is further enriching Lockheed Martin and Raytheon going to help Ukraine “prevail”? Throwing endless dollars and weapons at a corrupt government in Kiev and a failing cause is becoming borderline insane at this point, and means the loss of more Ukrainian lives. This disastrous proxy war and a lack of willingness to negotiate are speeding the destruction of Ukraine, and these expenditures are impacting our global commerce and siphoning off funds that could positively affect the lives of Americans and our economy here at home.
Voters, when the time comes, should remember how U.S. officials — from the president and his State Department to those in Congress from both parties — have sacrificed untold thousands of Ukrainian lives and tens of billions of American dollars. These people show no signs of working to extricate us from this mess, but actually are working to enmire us even more, risking an actual ground war and possible nuclear exchange between the U.S. and Russia. What needs to “prevail” here is sanity, and a commitment to pull us back from world-engulfing war.
David Floyd
Wakefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.