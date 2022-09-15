Thank you for the opportunity to express some of the concerns of the Salt Ponds Coalition about proposed developments at the Winnapaug Golf Club and at the Venice Restaurant. I limit my remarks to concerns about possible environmental degradation in Winnapaug Pond and leave the numerous unrelated issues of the developments to others.
The Salt Ponds Coalition has decades of experience monitoring the health of Rhode Island’s salt ponds and is recognized by the state and environmental agencies for its work. Even with the employment of current high-performance septic systems, nitrates’ escape to Winnapaug Pond will be significant if the current proposals are approved. In addition, proposed improvements to the golf course will require the increased use of fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides. Runoff of these chemicals and septic system drainage can also lead to increased nitrate levels in the pond as well as any number of other detrimental changes depending on the chemicals involved. Elevated nitrate levels will result in algal blooms and subsequent changes which will render the pond unfit for recreation and aquaculture.
Use of these chemicals can be done in an “environmentally friendly” fashion, but a commitment to such use must be made and monitoring of their use routinely conducted. The magnitude of the current proposals suggests the need to extend community sewage lines to the area to prevent increased nitrate loading of Winnapaug Pond.
All of our salt ponds are fragile; some, like Winnapaug, much more so than others. Developments such as these proposals envision require long-term community planning and investment, both fiscally and emotionally. These developments will require significant changes to existing zoning and in at least one case the town’s Comprehensive Plan. Please consider the adverse environmental changes that the current proposals will engender and take the long view in your deliberations.
J. Lawrence Dunn
Westerly
The writer is the chairman of the Environment Committee for the Salt Ponds Coalition.
