I have been an attorney for over 43 years and have handled trials throughout the state of Connecticut. I became co-counsel with attorney Ritacco on several contentious cases. During the past six years, I have had many opportunities to see him interact with clients, witnesses, judges and other attorneys.
Based on my experience, I can now state unequivocally that not only does he have the skill and aptitude for the job but he has many other qualities that set him apart from many other lawyers. He is very level-headed and sensitive to the needs of clients and others. He is an excellent listener and communicator and someone you can rely on. I have never ever seen him belittle or disparage anyone, even when that person may have deserved to be chastised. Finally, his honesty and integrity are beyond reproach.
What is important for you and the other residents of Stonington to consider is that he is and has been completely vested in your community. He grew up in Pawcatuck, coming from a humble working-class family. He worked his way through college and law school and has earned everything he has through hard work. Despite having a very active law practice, he still finds time to raise money for local charities and promote the continued prosperity of your town with the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Commission.
Stonington is very fortunate to have Sal Ritacco, and he has earned your vote.
Gerald Del Piano
East Hartford, Conn.
