I went to get my hair cut yesterday only to find that the Hallmark store is closing. This small but well-stocked store has become like a member of our family over the years. The staff of ladies who are so kind to all and very knowledgeable has seen this store through COVID pandemic and were there to reopen when it was time. So many family presents were bought there over the years — special Christmas ornaments for the grandchildren, baby presents for family members, wedding presents, presents for occasions of First Communion, Confirmation, and the list goes on. It is my understanding that the store is doing okay but there is some sort of corporate greed going on . I hope this is not the case. The loss of this store will be a loss for our community. I hope others will offer their support, especially as our town celebrates the holidays with our Starry Lights display. I pray that the staff will be able to find jobs in the new year.
Donna Currie
Westerly
