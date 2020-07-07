The Greatest Generation,” “Band of Brothers,” “Shared Sacrifice,” “The Citizen Soldier” — these are phrases that represented our country during World War II. Everyone had a role. Kids collected newsprint, scrap metal and rubber. Homemakers saved fat and grease (which contain glycerine) to aid production of explosive powders. People purchased war bonds. Women worked in factories and tested newly manufactured aircraft (and they loved it!). Soldiers sacrificed everything for their comrades. It is fitting to remember all of this in our current fight against COVID-19.
Instead of sticking out your chest and making some lame comment about it being your right not to wear a mask, think about all of the sacrifice that has taken place that affords you the ability to be obnoxious. Wearing a mask is such a small personal sacrifice for your “Band of Brothers.” Do it for the common good of our country. The life you save may be someone you know but it most certainly will be a member of the society that makes up this imperfect experiment that has survived for 250 years.
Bob King
Middletown, R.I.
