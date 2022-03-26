I kraine, you kraine, we all kraine for Ukraine! Putin’s depraved indifference to human suffering and self-determination knows no limits. Historical background: Russians maintain a united pride in repelling the Nazi invasion during World War II that killed 24 million-plus Russians, as Russia and China combined for more than half of the estimated 70 to 85 million deaths World War II caused (nearly 8 million Germans died).
In Putin’s delusional mind, that demands supreme respectful deference by extension of Russia’s 6,000-plus nuclear warheads, the best way to achieve the impossible dream of rebuilding the Soviet Empire, which begins with capturing West-leaning next-door neighbor Ukraine, gluing it together with the blood of innocent Ukranian civilians.
Neo-Nazi groups exist everywhere (America? Check.), but Putin’s off-the-charts plan is to block out reality and convince 145 million Russians (2021 population) that Ukraine is controlled by Russia’s eternal Nazi enemy, nevermind its incredibly popular Jewish President Vladimir Zelenskyy. Ukraine’s guilty of one thing: being in the wrong place at the wrong time. State-run media has blitzkrieged Russia with Ukraine Nazi propaganda interspersed with black and white actual Nazi images in a misguided hope for universal internal support for a “military exercise” across the border. There is no war in Russia. This Ukrainian “favor”prompted this recent New York Times column title: “Russia: Where All the News is Fake”. Google, Meta and Apple suspended Russian operations March 2. How do you say “good riddance” in Russian, Senor Vladmir?
Ranking high on Putin’s “Misguided Miscalculations Hit List”: Ukrainian resistance, world opposition unification that includes a boycott of all things Russian, China’s involvement reluctance (while it simultaneously dreams of pulling a Ukraine on Taiwan), President Biden’s leadership ability to restore international American leadership after 4 years of international American disdain. When? How? Where does it end? All eyes on you, Vladmir.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
