In James Georgeady’s letter titled “Russia’s cruel war in Ukraine is inexcusable” (Feb. 23), it’s instructive to recall when in February 2014 the Russians invaded and annexed the Crimea and other land from Ukraine. President Barrack Obama did nothing but protest publicly.
It is widely believed that Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, made his decision to invade the Crimea because he believed that President Obama would not respond militarily, thinking that he was weak and timid after failing to enforce his threat after Syrian President Bashar al Assad crossed the “red line” Obama drew in the sand regarding his use of chemical weapons during the civil war in Syria.
It was Teddy Roosevelt who said “speak softly but carry a big stick.” After being elected president he engaged in “Big Stick Diplomacy” when he sent America’s “Great White Fleet” on a cruise around the world in a show of strength. President Trump also believes in Big Stick Diplomacy. The world saw it in his warnings to North Korean dictator Kim Jong un (“Rocket Man”) when he warned him to stop threatening the United States or he would retaliate in a manner like the world has never seen! He also made it very clear when, in a clandestine drone attack near the Baghdad International Airport, Iran’s military commander and No. 1 world terrorist leader and terrorist planner, Qasem Soleimani, was eliminated. A few months later Iran’s No. 2 man met the same fate. I think that it’s very interesting that during President Trump’s term of office Russia didn’t invade any of its neighbors and North Korea stopped shooting ballistic missiles.
Now comes President Joe Biden and his kindergarten crew that created the catastrophic withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan on May 1, 2021. Only a neophyte would order GIs off a base before removing their equipment. The amount of military equipment abandoned and left behind was worth millions of dollars. It was the result of poor planning and Biden’s rush to get out of there. It was enough to equip an entire regiment. And make no mistake about it the Afghanistan fiasco on May 1, 2021, did not go unnoticed by Putin and China. Less than a year later, on Feb. 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. China also began to intensify its threats against Taiwan.
Now, is there any question which one of our presidents should be held responsible for Russia starting its cruel war in Ukraine?
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
