President Biden’s recent visit to Ukraine and his exchange of charges with Vladimir Putin prompts me to write again with regard to the senseless war which is costing countless lives and reeking immense destruction on Ukraine.
In an earlier letter, I suggested a possible solution to the war would be the creation of a federated Ukraine providing autonomy to those areas with a majority Russian speaking and Eastern Orthodox population. This would allow the Russians to withdraw and “save face” at the same time. Judged by the tone of the recent charges exchanged by Biden and Putin; neither side is willing to accept defeat with the threat of nuclear war a distinct possibility.
My suggestion of the solution to the war does not imply that I’m at all sympathetic to the Russian cause! Russia’s cruel and cowardly prosecution of the war will be a stain on the reputation and history of that nation forever!! The use of mercenaries who attack and rape civilians, destroy hospitals and schools and kidnap children is simply inexcusable!
James Georgeady
Pawcatuck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.