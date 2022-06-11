If you think gas prices are high, wait till you find out the cost it’s having on the planet. Tucked away on the “Nation & World” page in the June 1 issue of The Sun, “High prices, Asian markets may blunt EU ban on Russian oil” predicts a mixed result of the EU’s extraordinary agreement that aims to rename the war to “Putin’s Folly,” as we see Putin didn’t just commit an unprovoked Ukraine invasion but it’s emerged as an attack on all of Europe.
Europe hosted World Wars I and II and is none too eager to test “the third time’s the charm” waters. Britain’s Neville Chamberlain’s Hitler appeasement strategy to avoid war only encouraged the unacceptable until war was inevitable. Putin’s 2014 Crimea annexation, nothing more than a Ukraine land grab, resulted in appeasement unlimited, but this time in 2022, the World War III possibility could not be dismissed so easily. Historically neutral Finland and Sweden suddenly fast-tracked NATO applications and Germany abandoned its post-World War II military distancing, offering Ukraine maximum military support. All Europe sees Russia’s unprovoked Ukraine invasion and wonders “Who’s next?” which is more than one of the best all-time albums, which ironically closes with the visionary epic, “Won’t Get Fooled Again.”
Biden’s Build Back Better, with its electric car conversion component, may have stalled, but fossil-fuel dependency keeps climate change laughing at us, playing us for fools. Thank you, Vladmir, as your unintended invasion consequence might end up doing more for electric car conversion and expediting our adios-to-oil transition than any policy or directive ever could. The laws of nature will now finally work together with the laws of economics as a new generation expands their love of electric bicycles. Applying this electric romance to cars will put the pedal to the metal to build the necessary network of electric charging stations, which will begin to mushroom everywhere. Is it possible to have an all-in-one car and bicycle charging station? Air works this way for tires.
As we rebound from a pandemic nadir, transitioning energy markets suddenly have one of the world’s biggest energy suppliers, Russia, blacklisted from the market, which explodes prices around the world, driving inflation everywhere. Compounding our challenges is that Russia and Ukraine together accounted for more than a quarter of the world’s 2021 wheat crop — that’s a second essential need suddenly disappearing from world markets. You can adjust the miles you drive and the temperature in your home, but you can’t stop eating as Putin adds a stress factor to everyone’s life, whether it’s traced to him or not. Hang tough, America, with your preferred economic, political and advocacy response to support renewable energy and not drill baby drill.
Special needs always exist, as Hungary’s exemption allowed the EU to ban Russian oil. Doing the right thing for life on this planet overcomes temporary inconvenience(s) and is its own reward.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
