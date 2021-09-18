The board of directors of the Rotary Club of Westerly Foundation wishes to thank everyone who supported our cause by buying food and beverages and those who worked at this concession this past Saturday or donated.
A huge thanks to Rotarians Julie Lord for the soda donation, Alan Brinton for the loan of the Grey Sail truck and all Rotarians who donated water.
A special thank you to the Westerly High School National Honor Society students Lily Bunte, Megan Cavallo, Justin Chen, Joe Gervasini, Megan Huckle, Dominick Lombard, Mya Malkemes, Michaela Murphy, Hannah Nicholson, Jillian Octeau and Ryan Scanapieco for their setup assistance Saturday morning.
A very special thank you to Friends of Westerly Rotary Amanda Nall of Bogue’s Alley, Jeff and Beth Frenette, Eric and Maya Dessaules, Dave and Justin Wargat, and Anthony Russo for their time and talents on Friday and Saturday.
Derin Temel
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.