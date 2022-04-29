The Chariho budget has become a hot-button issue throughout the towns of Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton. After the defeat of the budget, the School Committee and administration came back together to further work to make cuts to the budget in hopes of getting a slimmed-down version back in front of taxpayers for approval.
At the April 12 School Committee meeting, the administration brought with it proposed cuts it was willing to make to get to that slimmer budget, along with deeper cuts that would be needed to get to a level-funded budget. The way this information was presented was confusing, causing many questions to be asked that night. Those deeper cuts, should they be needed pending the outcome of the budget vote on May 5, included teaching positions. The largest spend in the district is on salaries and related benefits for teachers which, when needing to make deeper cuts, makes these areas a prime target. This, however, is a gross overreaction. As a CPA, I enjoy the challenge numbers can present. I spent the time digging into the line-by-line budget of the district. Without knowing the specifics of contracts and the inner workings of the finances of the district, I believe there is ample room in the budget to both make the needed cuts to get to level-funding and indeed not have any impact on programs or teaching positions. I made this point to the School Committee and the administration on April 12 during the budget discussion. In no way am I a “financial expert” as the Westerly Sun article on April 19 stated, I am nothing more than a concerned citizen. As a result of this discussion, I will be sitting down with the finance director and superintendent to discuss where I believe the district is inflating needs to pad the budget. Budgets require hard work, which I do not doubt has been put in, but going after teaching positions should be the last thing we look to cut while preparing the district budget. I am looking forward to a fruitful conversation with Ms. Picard in hopes of working toward the solutions to best serve the students in the district and the taxpayers that are paying for it. Be sure to vote at your local Town Hall on Thursday, May 5.
Tyler Champlin
Rockville
