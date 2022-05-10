The rules of the town and state are not the laws of nature but are rules made and changed by people.
Why allow a few elected residents to tax and spend us into oblivion? Demand that spending and taxes be cut and reduced to amounts that are sustainable, rather than have the hard-working people of Westerly dipping into their savings, retirement and college funds to pay the taxman and only granted some relief when they are in extreme financial hardship.
Break the trance of trust in “authorities” and “experts” that tell you they know best what is good for you and your family. And what they say is best is taking your money to pay for their excesses.
Do not balk at the roadblocks put up to stop us from changing the financial landscape of Westerly. When you are told that you cannot change specific spending items in a budget, or that you cannot take back what has already been given, look to the people-made rules that are being cited and change them.
Property-owners, look at your taxes. Look at the budget for our town, especially the budget for public education. Look at the pie charts ... they are stunning and tell you all you need to know. We are being extortionately property-taxed to support the excesses of the public school system. Property-owners, say no to increased spending and taxes.
Let’s have a truly independent and thorough audit by truly civic-minded people of all budgets funded with taxes for the express purpose of cutting taxes and spending. Let us get to the bare bones of what is needed to run the town, and especially the public schools, and enshrine a fiscally responsible and frugal spirit in “The Code” that stipulates fair and balanced taxing and spending rules into the future.
When a family member is spending 65% of your household income, and increasingly more over time, do you go out and rob your neighbors to make ends meet? No. You rein in that family member, teach them fiscal responsibility and the virtue of frugality, and put your house in order.
Let’s rein in that family member-agency of our community that is being lavish in their spending and remind them of the meanings of transparency, and responsible government, and how to plan and use a budget wisely without overspending.
We can support our teachers and care about the education of our children while still caring about the responsible, civic- minded decisions and actions of our elected residents and those in the administrations of our public institutions.
Beware of the spell of emotional blackmail. There are those that work to shame and guilt us into spending exorbitantly for their causes. They use buzz words and phrases to persuade us to submit to approving extravagant budgets and unacceptably high taxes. Understanding what they are doing will break the spell, and we will be able to do what we know is right rather than what is manipulatively suggested.
Vote to cut taxes and spending.
Michael Randeau
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.