The column beginning on the front page of the July 14 issue of The Express which advocates legalized abortion is truly sad and indicative of the mindset of the many people who call what is evil “good” and call what is good “evil” or “unconscionable.”
Abortion, like slavery, racism, and human trafficking, is a grave offense against the dignity of the human being (person). These offenses seek to reduce some persons to mere objects and private property. Science proves that the unborn child is a human being (person) with his/her own DNA and unique genomes. How can a society that heralds the self-evident truth that all human beings are created equal (equal in dignity/value to every other person on the planet) advocate the killing of innocent unborn children? The created unborn child is equal to the child’s mother (and father), and the fact that there have been occurrences of women losing their lives in their attempts to kill their unborn children is no valid argument to support the legalized/surgical killing of innocent human beings.
Rather than describing the horrible picture of a woman who mutilated and fatally wounded herself in the process of killing her unborn child, the news media should show (or describe) the horrible pictures of innocent babies being aborted. Mankind is not the author of life. Mankind did not create the female human egg nor the male human sperm which unite to create a new unique person. Rather, we have the responsibility to be stewards of the gift of life (and that includes assisting mothers with unwanted pregnancies while protecting all life). It was the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that was unconscionable, just as the 1857 Dred Scott decision was unconscionable. The reversal of these two Supreme Court decisions are conscionable (right, moral, true). Nowhere in the U.S. Constitution is anyone given a “right” to treat another human being as private property, nor is there any circumstance in which any person has the Constitutional right to kill an innocent human being.
Susan West
Hope Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.