Running for probate judge is not an easy thing to do. It is not a sexy position, and most people do not know who their probate judge is: until you need one.
I was fortunate to meet Sal during his last campaign. My son, Brandon Marley, a local attorney, and I were opposing candidates in 2015. I was the Republican victor who learned my fair share of campaigning.
In 2017, despite being on opposite parties, Brandon and Sal became friends and co-counsel working out of Sal’s office in Pawcatuck. I learned more about Sal during this campaign, while helping out in his office, only to see he puts extreme effort in everything he does. His clients and his community, but also his campaign. Sal puts in a considerable amount of time in his practice to keep on top of several legal fields. He collaborates with other attorneys on cases and spends a considerable amount of time preparing cases so he can effectively and efficiently resolve them without costly trials.
On Nov. 3, I am voting for Sal not because of his party, but because I have learned first-hand his unparalleled work ethic and his passion for his clients and his community. If my family has a case going through probate court, I want Sal there to help resolve any issues.
Diane Barber
Mystic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.