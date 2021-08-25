I receive health care coverage from Medicare and a private supplemental health insurance policy. I pay premiums every month for both of these health insurance plans. Those premiums are, in part, paying for the health care for people who are hospitalized for life-threatening cases of COVID-19 who have chosen not to be vaccinated against the disease. That is not fair. Now that the Pfizer vaccine has been formally approved to protect people from COVID-caused serious illness and death, those who choose to exercise their freedom to refrain from getting the vaccine should be held personally responsible for the cost of their health care if their personal choice causes them to suffer an avoidable hospitalization.
Health insurance pricing should work the same way all other insurance works. If one chooses to take unnecessary risks, such as flying airplanes or sky-diving, one pays higher premiums or is denied life insurance coverage for the risky activities. That is fair to the individual, the insurance company, and to the other people who pay insurance premiums.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.