In The Westerly Sun’s July 24 issue, Bonnie Van Slyke, one of Charlestown Citizen Alliance’s (CCA) Town Council members, responded to letters from me and Tim Quillen, both members of Charlestown Residents United (CRU). She accused CRU of publishing comments that were neither factual nor truthful about the proposed sale of a property at 634 Charlestown Beach Road to the town — “Not even close.” She then cites only one comment made on Facebook, not by CRU or its members, which questioned whether member(s) of the Town Council had a relationship with the seller.
I do not use social media and may have missed this speculative concern from a citizen in Charlestown. But it reflects a deeper, more basic, issue that I also tried to point out in my letter to The Sun of July 19. The citizens of Charlestown do not trust the CCA to be open and transparent in their advocacy and in their decisions. Their actions on any of several issues over the years, examples of which were in my earlier correspondence, support that distrust and help explain why letters and comments, such as those Ms. Van Slyke references, were made. The fact that the council reached an appropriate decision on this issue does not change this more basic concern and distrust.
Kenneth Robbins
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.