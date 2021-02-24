As a member of the Richmond Town Council, I do not make a living on being on the town council. I work a full-time job and a part-time job as a registered behavioral technician for two mental-health agencies, I am a full-time parent, and I’m a caregiver to my mom, who has multiple life-threatening conditions. I experience no personal, financial and/or business to gain from being on the Town Council. So, let us first look at the person pointing the finger and/or making that statement about someone else.
I have empathy and respect for our Town Hall staff, Chief Johnson, Scott Barber and other department leaders. They are doing their jobs well despite having to sit through four hours of Town Council meetings with accusations or requests for council members to step down and/or apologize because someone’s personal feelings were hurt. These behaviors should not represent our town as leaders. I will not accept any more use of the word “personal” or hatred toward specific members of the council and the community that is not warranted or valid. There is an Ethics Committee where you can state your concerns. I would ask you to state your concerns there instead of taking up council time.
We, the Richmond Town Council, need to focus on getting back to the basics of what the people in this town need. More access to physical/mental health, the access to more opportunities for recreation, affordable housing (it is not Section 8 housing). My priorities will be to keep Richmond rural (with responsible business growth), support local business, support education, and improve the environment while finding ways to bring long-term business into Richmond that can lessen the impact of the tax burden for our residents.
As a closing note, do you know how many times we have tabled discussion on the Recreation Advisory Board? It has been four meetings now. Are we going to continue this trend or are we going to change?
Lauren Cacciola
Richmond
The writer is a member of the Richmond Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.