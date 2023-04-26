Can someone help me understand why the Richmond Town Council leadership finds it helpful to gaslight the taxpayers? Both the president and vice president of the current council continue to gaslight the taxpayers with the line that Richmond runs a lean and fiscally responsible budget. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Over the last 10 years my wife and I have seen a 42.29% increase in our tax bill. That is not lean or financially responsible unless you want your citizens to move to a more tax-friendly town. My wife and I live about 300 yards from the Exeter town line. If that line was 300 yards south of where it is, nothing in our life would change except for one thing. Our lifestyle would be the same, our property value would be the same or slightly more attractive to a potential buyer. The only thing that would change is a drastic reduction in our tax bill.
At a recent budget workshop I brought up lowering the unassigned fund balance and returning that money to the taxpayer, an issue that was raised by councilor Colasante at the financial audit and at an earlier meeting. I was chastised by the council president for badgering a town employee when I was having a lively exchange with the finance director. Let me remind the council president that I am a taxpayer and the finance director is an employee of the town, which is funded by taxpayers. In the end, the council reluctantly voted to reduce the unassigned fund balance to the policy minimum of 15%. If it wasn’t for councilors Sheehan and Colasante fulfilling a campaign promise to hold the line on taxes, we would see another increase this year. It is still to be seen what the final numbers are for next fiscal year, but we have fighters looking out for the taxpayers.
Taxpayers are routinely talked down to by this council’s leadership if they question anything about the budget or finances. The only hope taxpayers have is that councilors Sheehan and Colasante are listening and are trying to make change. The entire economic development proposal to the council was sidelined at the last council meeting over questions of funding with ARPA money. The council had the EDC presentation for over a month, it was presented to them two weeks prior, and at the 11th hour we are hit with this funding issue.
If you are a taxpayer in the town of Richmond, please come out to the council meetings and show your support for councilors Sheehan and Colasante, who are fighting for you. They are facing an uphill battle to spur on economic development and hold the line on taxes.
Ray Pouliot
Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.