Thank you, Sharon Martin of Richmond Elementary School fame, for unlocking the fun school Fruit & Veggie Challenge that her students have risen to during these pandemic times. Dressing as an avocado or pickle, learning in person or online, hydroponic or in the ground, pea shoots or collard greens, getting children to appreciate consumption of fruits and vegetables can be essential to their (but is essential to our) wellbeing as Earth inhabitants. My secret (no mas): While everyone’s 2020 garden is in the history books, my 2020 collard greens (thank you Peter!) survive just fine through Rhode Island’s 10-inch snowfalls and single-digit temps, providing farm-fresh, same-day greens any time or day you choose! Richmond school kids (and everyone) are encouraged to text me at 401-596-4548 to see pictures of thriving collard greens (thank you Pleasant Acres) that I’d love to share with you.
While you can find countless ways to spend money so most of us can never have enough, 24 hours and roughly 2,000 calories a day is all you get, so you better use them wisely. Consuming fruits and veggies is a great investment for your health, maintaining your proper weight, reducing needless animal suffering and torture, living sustainably, minimizing your carbon and water footprint (see the Sun’s Nov. 24 opinion piece “What to know about plant-based meats,” which says “a typical meatless hamburger uses 75-99% less water and has about a 90% smaller carbon footprint compared to a regular burger”) and reducing violence in this chaotic world with the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic traced back to an animal abuse market in Wuhan, China, where the disease is attributed to animal-to-human transmission.
Getting started with so many things (taking that first running step, getting through the first day when quitting smoking, writing that first sentence in a letter, etc.) is half the challenge and you’d be surprised how easy it is to reduce your animal intake once you enjoy that first meal. Start with collard greens that might have the downside of longer prep time and must be cooked but are superior in so many ways: Hearty and filling, tasty and low-calorie, healthy and high-iron, 365-day-a-year survival in your garden providing yearround fresh greens opportunity. Enjoy!
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
