The DeCoppet Estate was gifted to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management approximately 10 years ago after his last direct heir, Mr. Leonard Edwards of Atlantic Highlands, N.J., passed away.
The late Mr. DeCoppet was ahead of his time and chose to donate his winter home / hunting lodge for preservation and wildlife.
At the time he wrote his will, the entity that was the eventual recipient (RIDEM) wasn’t even created. The estate is 2,000 acres, or 3.125 square miles.
I pass the homestead, which the DEM wanted to tear down but it faced opposition from Mr. Edwards’ nephew, who occupied the house with his parents growing up and until his uncle Leonard’s passing.
The home was constructed by craftsmen with mahogany walls in the dining and living rooms and originally had a slate roof and unique copper drains that fed into the pond across the street. It could be preserved and used for a caretaker’s home.
Really only local Richmond residents are aware of it and the access it provides for hiking and wildlife watching.
The only signs I’ve seen are Oak Salvage 2018, where the DEM took time denote that dead oaks were salvaged.
I would think that someone who gifts the state such a gift would be commemorated and let the public who may be interested in enjoying it find it with signage demarcating the estate and its boundaries.
Daniel D. Dove
Hope Valley
