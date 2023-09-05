Councilor Samantha Wilcox maintains she and Councilors Rich Nassaney and Mark Trimmer are working with me and Councilor Helen Sheehan for economic development in her Aug. 29 letter “Economic development progress in Richmond,” despite failing to vote with us to allocate ARPA funds for an economic development director, at no cost to the taxpayer, to seek out new businesses to expand our tax base and lighten our tax burden.
They also failed to vote with Councilor Sheehan and me to implement other Economic Development Committee recommendations frustrating their initiatives and encouraging the resignation of a valuable member. Wilcox deflects, citing one EDC ordinance review suggestion delayed, but not dead. It bears remembering the anticipated economic development director was delayed prior to being nixed.
Wilcox, Nassaney and Trimmer voted for more APOD regulations, dismissing an Environmental Protection Agency Report I cited, demonstrating conflict between APOD regulations and economic development. They also ignored the town planner’s refusal to answer questions posed to him regarding potential deleterious effects on specific major developers. Wilcox admits The Preserve, who I alerted, provided constructive feedback at a Planning Board meeting, but tried to silence me and ignored input I shared from other major landowners, with Trimmer also complaining about having to “hear what they didn’t like.” Capstone watching the process before they decide if they will invest in the town, as she mentions, only further proves my point.
Wilcox commends “special uses” added to the APOD regulations as though they were “permitted uses.” The difference being the Planning Board has discretionary power to deny special uses. With their history of sending potential Richmond businesses such as UHaul headquarters and Great Wolf Lodge to friendlier territories, it’s a significant distinction.
Wilcox takes credit for presenting a proposal for a small business grant, which was already in place, to provide relief to existing businesses that suffered under COVID lockdowns, while attempting to steer it in a direction the EDC opposed. Wilcox postures better than she acts, pleasing her NO GROWTH cabal.
Wilcox was the only councilor to vote against enabling legislation to encourage economic development by offering large residential developers tax incentives, as we presently do with commercial developers, utilizing the politics of envy to extinguish it, with her suddenly tainted fellow Democrat Rep. Megan Cotter aiding and abetting.
Adding to our tax burden problem, skyrocketing housing prices, esteemed economist Thomas Sowell warns, result from the arbitrary power of boards and commissions to limit, cause financially ruinous delays, or forbid building; excessive land removed from the tax rolls for open space, additionally fuels the lower supply/higher price scenario. Leaders need to understand problems before they can make positive changes.
With the dream of home ownership for the young threatened by astronomical prices, hopes of aging in place threatened by ever-escalating property taxes, it’s high time for bold change. If we understand and responsibly WORK TOGETHER, it remains entirely possible to incentivize and stimulate sensible, attractive development in our business district, which is conveniently positioned right off the interstate, FOR THE PROSPERITY OF ALL.
Michael Colasante
Richmond
The writer is a member of the Richmond Town Council.
