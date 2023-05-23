Being a 7-year Richmond resident, with my family being taxpayers in the community for over 20 years, I decided to get more involved. I have attended two recent Richmond Town Council meetings, and have to admit, this is all new to me.
After our last election, I vowed to NOT leave our elected officials unchecked. I switched from unaffiliated (voting 95% of the time as a Democrat), to Republican, as the GOP aligns more with my values. I became a Richmond Republican Town Committee member, and state GOP delegate. I worked on state elections, too. In other words, I am now paying attention!
What I am witnessing is astonishing and believe me, not in a good way. Have we digressed at the local political level to resorting to bullying, attacking and poking fun at people? I saw it firsthand at the May 2 and May 19 Richmond council meetings.
On May 2, I spoke for the first time about my personal financial situation detailing how unaffordable Richmond is, for me, at this point in my life. I was asking the council to bring a fiscally responsible budget to the taxpayers, as I was thinking about the hardship I was dealing with. I was outright dismissed by Councilman Richard Nassaney and I saw Councilman Mark Trimmer disrespect another taxpayer when that taxpayer cited facts about the town having a spending problem.
It got even better on May 19. Someone handed me a “Town Council Bingo Card” and a copy of an email that Kristen Chambers, member of the Richmond Democratic Town Committee wrote detailing how other members of her committee should partake in making fun of council members and town residents while they are attending to town business. The bingo card makes fun of the elderly who are finding it hard to pay their taxes. The card also had tiles with frequently stated phrases spoken by Councilors Mike Colasante, Helen Sheehan and Mark Trimmer, with whom the Democratic Town Committee apparently has a strong disdain for.
Ms. Chambers, the public needs to know that you and your ilk are attacking and poking fun at taxpaying residents. I’m trying to make ends meet financially. I’m a REAL person struggling to afford my home. Members of the Democratic Town Committee, who include Councilor Samantha Wilcox and School Committee candidate Jessica Purcell, apparently could care less about you and me.
Before last week’s meeting, I believed Mr. Trimmer had the residents’ best interests at heart. I thought we Richmond residents voted for people with integrity, who care about the taxpayers. Instead, Trimmer stated, “I thought the BINGO card was funny.” FUNNY?!? Making fun of hardworking taxpayers and the elderly on fixed incomes is funny?!? Mr. Trimmer, it is distasteful and callous.
Thank you, Councilors Colasante and Sheehan, for taking Richmond Town business seriously and working to make Richmond affordable again. Councilors Trimmer, Nassaney and Wilcox, do us all a favor, put your egos aside and work together with Councilors Sheehan and Colasante to treat people with respect, and lower our taxes!
Alexandra Lepore
Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.