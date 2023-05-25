When I joined the Richmond Democratic Town Committee, one of my first collaborative efforts was to craft our shared values into goals.
One of these is to “defend freedom by encouraging civic engagement, participation, and cooperation in the democratic process.” I agree with the point made by Alexandra Lepore in her letter on May 24 (“Richmond needs to have elected representation with integrity”) that stresses the importance of paying attention. Many of our members actively attend and pay attention to Town Council and School Committee meetings.
The RDTC membership is engaged in our community through volunteer service on numerous boards and commissions including the Wellness Committee, the Affordable Housing Committee, and the Economic Development Commission. We partner with RICAN to host food drives. We write holiday cards to seniors. We organize roadside clean-ups. Some of us recently joined Representative Cotter at the State House to testify for increased state funding to our regional school district that would decrease financial burden on residents.
The RDTC organizes events that feature community members who are making positive contributions through work, civic service, or other volunteerism. These events are non-partisan and all are welcome. We recently hosted Dennis McGinity, chair of the Senior Activities Committee.
We care about Richmond, and we know that many of our neighbors do too, regardless of political party. Despite differences, I am confident that each Richmond Town Councilor cares about our town and those that live here.
Ms. Lepore shared her concerns about a Town Council Bingo game, made by an RDTC member, and emailed to fellow members in March. Speaking for myself, I disagree with Ms. Lepore’s opinion that this was intended to make fun of residents who are having financial difficulty.
As noted, the squares were phrases frequently said by councilors in open meetings. Some of the squares were “Robert’s Rules,” “Tri-Town Collaboration,” and “Did We Already Make a Motion?”
Yes, some of our members have been openly critical of the three councilors supported by Ms. Lepore. Some were critical when they rejected the reappointment of a long-serving Planning Board member. Some were critical that they signed the Parents United pledge. Some were critical when they tried to derail the hiring of a human services director, recommended by the Wellness Committee, approved by the previous council, and funded by ARPA money for three years.
I have been vocally critical about their actions regarding a vacancy on the School Committee. These three chose to violate the Richmond Charter which required they appoint me because I was the next highest vote-getter from the last election. They disenfranchised all voters when they appointed their own choice instead. When many residents expressed disappointment, these councilors put their photo on a large sign in Wyoming, telling residents to “Buckle Up.”
These criticisms are not based on presumptions or false narratives. They’re based on real decisions and actions of elected leaders who are accountable for their actions.
Keep paying attention. I invite you to visit richmonddtc.com where you can learn more about the mission and value-driven goals of the RDTC.
Jessica Purcell
Richmond
